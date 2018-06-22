Altissimo il tasso di sopravvivenza delle imprese finanziate con la legge Marcora  

La legge Marcora favorisce lo sviluppo economico e la crescita dei livelli di occupazione nel Paese. CFI opera dal 1986 a sostegno di lavoratori di aziende in crisi che decidono di acquistare l’azienda. Il tasso di imprese finanziate con la legge Marcora arriva addirittura all’ottanta per cento.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.