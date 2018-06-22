Altissimo il tasso di sopravvivenza delle imprese finanziate con la legge Marcora  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La legge Marcora favorisce lo sviluppo economico e la crescita dei livelli di occupazione nel Paese. CFI opera dal 1986 a sostegno di lavoratori di aziende in crisi che decidono di acquistare l’azienda. Il tasso di imprese finanziate con la legge Marcora arriva addirittura all’ottanta per cento.  

