Il lavoro come bisogno fondamentale e l’esperienza dei workers buyout  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Lavoratori e Cooperazione trovano un terreno comune per risalire la china della crisi economica. Cambiando prospettiva tramite l’utilizzo della modalità del workers buyout, si può soddisfare il più fondamentale dei bisogni: il lavoro  

