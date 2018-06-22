 Stadio Roma, Lanzalone resta ai domiciliari   

L’ex presidente di Acea Luca Lanzalone rimane ai domiciliari, dove si trova dalla scorsa settimana perché coinvolto nell’inchiesta sul nuovo stadio della Roma. Lo ha deciso il gip Maria Paola Tomaselli, che ha respinto l’istanza di scarcerazione presentata dall’avvocato Giorgio Martellino. Secondo il giudice quindi, per Lanzalone non sono mutate le esigenze cautelari. 

