Scossa di terremoto vicino ad Amatrice  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 2.8 è stata registrata dall’Ingv, nella notte, vicino ad Amatrice. I comuni più vicini all’epicentro della scossa, delle ore 4.32, sono stati: Amatrice, Cittareale e Accumoli, nel reatino, ma anche Montereale, Campotosto e Capitignano nell’aquilano. 

