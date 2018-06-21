Di Maio ai suoi: “Ascolto consigli non piagnistei”  

“Ho sempre cercato di ascoltare ma ascolto i consigli, non i piagnistei”. Così, a quanto apprende l’Adnkronos, il leader M5S Luigi Di Maio, parlando in assemblea congiunta. Con il nostro metodo, è il ragionamento del vicepremier e capo politico del Movimento 5 Stelle, abbiamo preso il 32%.
