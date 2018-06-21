Perù ko, la Francia vola agli ottavi  

La Francia vola agli ottavi di finale dei Mondiali di Russia 2018. I transalpini centrano l’obiettivo grazie al successo per 1-0 sul Perù nel secondo match della seconda giornata del gruppo C disputato a Ekaterinburg. A decidere il match la rete di Kylian Mbappé al 34′ del primo tempo. Nella classifica del girone la Nazionale guidata da Didier Deschamps guida con 6 punti davanti alla Danimarca a quota 4, poi l’Australia a 1 e il Perù, ormai eliminato, a zero.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.