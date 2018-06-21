Perù ko, la Francia vola agli ottavi  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La Francia vola agli ottavi di finale dei Mondiali di Russia 2018. I transalpini centrano l’obiettivo grazie al successo per 1-0 sul Perù nel secondo match della seconda giornata del gruppo C disputato a Ekaterinburg. A decidere il match la rete di Kylian Mbappé al 34′ del primo tempo. Nella classifica del girone la Nazionale guidata da Didier Deschamps guida con 6 punti davanti alla Danimarca a quota 4, poi l’Australia a 1 e il Perù, ormai eliminato, a zero. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.