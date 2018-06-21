Tria all’Eurogruppo: “In genere non sono una persona preoccupante”  

“Spero di non essere preoccupante, ma di essere il contrario”, scherza il ministro dell’Economia Giovanni Tria risponde, arrivando a Lussemburgo per le riunioni dell’Eurogruppo e dell’Ecofin, rispondendo a chi gli chiede se sia qui, al suo esordio nel consesso dei ministri delle Finanze dell’Eurozona oggi e dell’Ue domani, per rassicurare i colleghi.
