Federmanager Roma, puntare su intelligence economica  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Il presidente Gargano ricorda che con Confindustria sono state individuate le competenze necessarie per sostenere la crescita delle pmi, specie quelle digitali, mettendo a punto un progetto di formazione pensato dai manager per i manager, finalizzato alla certificazione delle competenze dei colleghi come referenza da offrire ad aziende e istituzioni. 

