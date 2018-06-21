Liberato dalla gabbia, l’orso è salvo  

Chiuso in una minuscola gabbia in uno zoo in Armenia per anni. Privato della sua libertà. Commuove questo video diffuso da International Animal Rescue. L’animale è stato poi trasportato in un centro di recupero dove verrà curato, riabilitato e successivamente rilasciato nel suo habitat naturale.
