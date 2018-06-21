Roma, incendio su bus fuori servizio  

”Per ragioni ancora da accertare, nella notte si è sviluppato un incendio su un bus fuori servizio che stava rientrando in rimessa. La vettura si trovava sul grande Raccordo anulare all’altezza dello svincolo di via della Magliana. Il bus non aveva passeggeri a bordo e non ci sono state conseguenze per l’autista”. Così in una nota Atac.
