Instagram lancia la sua tv  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Instagram lancerà un servizio che permetterà di caricare i video per un massimo di un’ora di lunghezza. La nuova funzione estende la durata del video dagli attuali 60 secondi per il tempo di un’ora per i creatori di contenuti e il pubblico in generale. IgTv è “una nuova applicazione per la visione di long-form, il video verticale Instagram. L’applicazione IGTV sarà resa disponibile a livello globale nel corso delle prossime settimane su Android e iOS.  

