Instagram lancia la sua tv  

Instagram lancerà un servizio che permetterà di caricare i video per un massimo di un’ora di lunghezza. La nuova funzione estende la durata del video dagli attuali 60 secondi per il tempo di un’ora per i creatori di contenuti e il pubblico in generale. IgTv è “una nuova applicazione per la visione di long-form, il video verticale Instagram. L’applicazione IGTV sarà resa disponibile a livello globale nel corso delle prossime settimane su Android e iOS.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.