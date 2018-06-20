Spagna soffre ma batte 1-0 Iran  

La Spagna soffre ma riesce a sconfiggere l’Iran 1-0 nella seconda partita del gruppo B. Il gol spagnolo è arrivato al 54esimo grazie a Diego Costa. L’Iran, che non ha demeritato, si è vista annullare una rete al 62esimo per un fuorigioco di Saeid Ezatolahi. La Spagna raggiunge il Portogallo in testa alla classifica con 4 punti. Segue l’Iran con 3 punti. Già eliminato il Marocco che ancora resta a zero. 

