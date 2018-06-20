Eva Longoria è mamma  

Eva Longoria è diventata mamma. L’attrice americana, celebre per la serie tv ‘Desperate Housewives’, ha dato ieri alla luce a Los Angeles il suo primo figlio, Santiago Enrique, nato dal matrimonio con l’impresario messicano José Baston al quale l’attrice è sposata da due anni. “Siamo molto soddisfatti”, hanno detto i due alla rivista americana ‘Hola! Usa’ che sul proprio sito posta una foto dell’attrice con i piccolo Santiago Enrique in braccio. 

