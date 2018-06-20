Catania, cadavere di un uomo trovato in strada, indaga la polizia

Il corpo senza vita di un uomo e’ stato trovato in via Sant’Euplio, a Catania. Gli agenti della polizia municipale, giunti sul posto, hanno chiuso la strada al traffico intorno alle 9,30 per permettere alla polizia scientifica di investigare. Potrebbe trattarsi, secondo le prime indiscrezioni, di un clochard, che di solito dormono nella zona sui marciapiedi della strada. Il cadavere e’ stato scoperto proprio sotto il ponte della Villa Bellini. Non si conosce ancora l’identita’ dell’uomo. Sono in corso accertamenti per stabilire la causa della morte. (ITALPRESS)

