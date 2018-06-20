Catania, cadavere di un uomo trovato in strada, indaga la polizia

Il corpo senza vita di un uomo e’ stato trovato in via Sant’Euplio, a Catania. Gli agenti della polizia municipale, giunti sul posto, hanno chiuso la strada al traffico intorno alle 9,30 per permettere alla polizia scientifica di investigare. Potrebbe trattarsi, secondo le prime indiscrezioni, di un clochard, che di solito dormono nella zona sui marciapiedi della strada. Il cadavere e’ stato scoperto proprio sotto il ponte della Villa Bellini. Non si conosce ancora l’identita’ dell’uomo. Sono in corso accertamenti per stabilire la causa della morte. (ITALPRESS)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.