Scossa di terremoto vicino Salerno  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.1 è stata registrata nella zona di Battipaglia, in provincia di Salerno. La scossa ha avuto origine a una profondità di 322 chilometri. Il terremoto è stato localizzato dalla sala Sismica Ingv-Roma. 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.