Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini will on Wednesday meet his Austrian counterpart Herbet Kickl and vice-Chancellor and civil service and sport minister Heinz Christian Strache, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The statement gave no agenda for the meeting between the three right-wing politicians, who will hold a press conference afterwards.

