#10annidapecora, la trasmissione di Radio1 si festeggia con Berlusconi  

La trasmissione Rai ‘Un giorno da pecora’ il prossimo 21 giugno compie 10 anni e per festeggiarsi posta su Twitter le ‘perle’ di #10annidapecora. Si parte con l’ex premier Silvio Berlusconi costretto dai due irriverenti conduttori a rispondere alla domanda ‘ha mai tradito una donna?’. Uno dei tanti siparietti divertenti che hanno fatto la storia e il successo del programma 

