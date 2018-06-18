Kane piega la Tunisia  

Super Kane fa volare l’Inghilterra. Nel debutto ai mondiali di Russia 2018, l’attaccante del Tottenham mette a segno una doppietta che fa partire i rossi col piede giusto. Alla Volgograd Arena, la nazionale inglese batte la Tunisia 2-1 con un gol al 91′. Grazie a Kane la squadra di Gareth Southgate si aggiudica il match valido per il girone “G”: una rete all’11’ e la seconda ai supplementari, grazie alla quale gli inglesi possono dimenticare il rigore messo a segno da Sassi al 35′.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.