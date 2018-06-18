Kane piega la Tunisia  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Super Kane fa volare l’Inghilterra. Nel debutto ai mondiali di Russia 2018, l’attaccante del Tottenham mette a segno una doppietta che fa partire i rossi col piede giusto. Alla Volgograd Arena, la nazionale inglese batte la Tunisia 2-1 con un gol al 91′. Grazie a Kane la squadra di Gareth Southgate si aggiudica il match valido per il girone “G”: una rete all’11’ e la seconda ai supplementari, grazie alla quale gli inglesi possono dimenticare il rigore messo a segno da Sassi al 35′.  

