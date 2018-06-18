Il Belgio vola  

Il Belgio soffre un tempo ma dilaga nella ripresa e stende Panama per 3-0 nel match del gruppo G dei mondiali di Russia 2018. Al Fisht Stadium di Sochi i ‘diavoli rossi’ si impongono ai centroamericani grazie allo splendido gol al volo di Dries Mertens al 47′ e alla doppietta di Romelu Lukaku al 69′ e al 75′.
