Borsa: europee chiudono in rosso, a Piazza Affari giù Snam e Poste  

Le Borse europee archiviano in rosso la seduta odierna di scambi. I timori per un ulteriore inasprimento della guerra commerciale tra Usa e Cina sui dazi appesantisce i mercati del Vecchio continente che, sulla scia di Wall Street, chiudono con il segno meno, lasciando sul terreno perdite che oscillano tra lo 0,40% di Milano e l’1,36% di Francoforte. Unica piazza in controtendenza è Londra, che resta ancorata alla parità. Sul principale listino milanese giornata di vendite per le società che hanno staccato il dividendo. Tra queste Snam e Poste, che cedono oltre 4 punti percentuali. In rosso anche il comparto del lusso, con Luxottica e Moncler che lasciano sul parterre circa un punto e mezzo percentuale. Chiudono miste le banche. Si restringe lo spread: il differenziale tra Btp e Bund tedeschi si attesta a 216,2 punti base, con un rendimento del 2,56%.
