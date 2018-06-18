Borsa: europee chiudono in rosso, a Piazza Affari giù Snam e Poste  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
4
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Le Borse europee archiviano in rosso la seduta odierna di scambi. I timori per un ulteriore inasprimento della guerra commerciale tra Usa e Cina sui dazi appesantisce i mercati del Vecchio continente che, sulla scia di Wall Street, chiudono con il segno meno, lasciando sul terreno perdite che oscillano tra lo 0,40% di Milano e l’1,36% di Francoforte.  Unica piazza in controtendenza è Londra, che resta ancorata alla parità. Sul principale listino milanese giornata di vendite per le società che hanno staccato il dividendo. Tra queste Snam e Poste, che cedono oltre 4 punti percentuali. In rosso anche il comparto del lusso, con Luxottica e Moncler che lasciano sul parterre circa un punto e mezzo percentuale. Chiudono miste le banche. Si restringe lo spread: il differenziale tra Btp e Bund tedeschi si attesta a 216,2 punti base, con un rendimento del 2,56%.   

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.