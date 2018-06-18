Moavero Milanesi to meet Tunisian foreign minister  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The fight against illegal immigration, the Libyan crisis and bilateral cooperation are expected to top the agenda at a meeting on Wednesday in Rome between Italy’s foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui.

Jhinaoui’s visit, reported by Tunisian media and confirmed by Italian foreign ministry sources, comes after remarks by Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister and deputy premier Matteo Salvini caused diplomatic ructions.

Tunis to summon Italy’s ambassador following remarks by Salvini claiming that Tunisia “did not export gentlemen” – an apparent reference to the high proportion of Tunisians among Italy’s immigrant prison population.

The Tunisian government stated its “amazement” at Salvini’s comments, which also described Tunisia as “a free, democratic country where there are no wars, epidemics and plagues”.

