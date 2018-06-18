Ricorso rosanero, la decisione del giudice sportivo slitta a domani

Frosinone ( Italia) Sport Calcio Frosinone - Palermo Playoff finale di ritorno Campionato di Calcio Serie B ConTe 2017-2018 - Stadio Benito Stirpe di Frosinone Nella foto: invasione di campo dei tifosi del Frosinone per festeggiare la promozione in Serie A Photo LaPresse - Fabrizio Corradetti 16 - 06 - 2018 Frosinone (Italy) Sport Soccer Frosinone - Palermo Final return playoff Italian Football Championship League B ConTe 2017 2018 - Benito Stirpe Stadium of Frosinone In the pic: Frosinone supporters celebrate


Il giudice sportivo, Emilio Battaglia prende tempo sino a domani prima di scioglierà la riserva sul risultato di sabato sera. In occasione della finale dei playoff giocata allo Stirpe tra Frosinone e Palermo  il 16 Giugno 2018. Tre gli episodi incriminati

Il rigore concesso e poi revocato, i palloni in campo tirati in campo dal Frosinone per interrompere l’azione avversaria e l’invasione di campo avvenuta nei minuti finali.

