Nello spazio l’occhio di Mosca sul Pianeta Terra  

Lanciato con successo dal centro spaziale di Plesetsk in Russia un satellite Glonass-M. A portarlo in orbita un razzo vettore Soyuz-2.1b. La rete ‘Glonass’ fornisce dati di posizionamento in tempo reale su tutti gli oggetti di superficie, in mare, in movimento, in tutto il mondo, con un’ accuratezza pari al sistema di posizionamento globale negli Stati Uniti. Il sistema satellitare globale di navigazione russo è infatti la controparte del Global Positioning System degli Stati Uniti e del sistema di posizionamento Galileo, sviluppato in Europa. È gestito dalle Forze Spaziali Russe (VKS).
