Emicrania, un nuovo farmaco contro il dolore  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La lotta all’emicrania vive una fase nuova, grazie a una molecola che agisce bloccando l’attività della proteina che scatena l’attacco. Il farmaco è già sul mercato americano e dopo il via libera europeo arriverà anche in Italia. Nel mondo l’emicrania è la terza patologia per prevalenza e ne soffre un miliardo di persone.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.