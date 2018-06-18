Stecca anche il Brasile  

Ancora una sorpresa al mondiale di Russia 2018. Dopo la caduta della Germania, anche nel gruppo E il Brasile non convince all’esordio e si fa fermare sull’1-1 da una solida Svizzera. La Selecao parte bene e si porta in vantaggio con Coutinho dopo 20 minuti di gioco. Nella ripresa, però, Zuber riporta in parità la Svizzera al 50′. Inutile l’assalto del Brasile, il risultato non cambia più.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.