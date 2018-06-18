Stecca anche il Brasile  

Ancora una sorpresa al mondiale di Russia 2018. Dopo la caduta della Germania, anche nel gruppo E il Brasile non convince all’esordio e si fa fermare sull’1-1 da una solida Svizzera. La Selecao parte bene e si porta in vantaggio con Coutinho dopo 20 minuti di gioco. Nella ripresa, però, Zuber riporta in parità la Svizzera al 50′. Inutile l’assalto del Brasile, il risultato non cambia più. 

