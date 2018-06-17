Si contano i danni a Messina e provincia dopo i temporali

Si fa la conta dei danni a Messina dopo i temporali che si sono abbattuti sulla citta’ dello Stretto e sulla provincia. Danni agli impianti idrici e alle fognature. Numerosi gli allagamenti. I momenti piu’ difficili si sono registrati a partire da ieri pomeriggio, a causa di una tromba d’aria che si e’ abbattuta sulla periferia nord. Il maltempo e’ continuato poi anche in nottata. Numerosi i torrenti esondati. L’allerta meteo della protezione civile e’ stata estesa fino alla mezzanotte di oggi. (ITALPRESS).

