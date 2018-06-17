Doppietta di Tony Cairoli sulla sabbia di Ottobiano nel Gp Lombardia,

Tony Cairoli centra la doppietta sulla sabbia di Ottobiano nel Gp di Lombardia, esattamente come un anno fa, e grazie a queste vittorie si porta a soli 12 punti nella classifica mondiale da Jeffrey Herlings, assente per un infortunio rimediato nei giorni scorsi alla spalla. Il siciliano ha conquistato 50 punti toccando quota 474 contro i 486 di Herlings quando mancano ancora 9 Gp da disputare e 450 punti da assegnare. Appuntamento con la MXGP adesso tra due settimane in Indonesia. (ITALPRESS). gm/com 17-Giu-18 18:22 NNNN
