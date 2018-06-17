Boldrini: “Che uomo è chi dice ‘pacchia finita’?”  

“Mi chiedo che essere umano sia uno che riesce a dire ‘la pacchia è finita’ quando ancora ci sono cadaveri che galleggiano in mare? #Salvini”. Lo scrive su Twitter l’ex presidente della Camera, Laura Boldrini.

 

