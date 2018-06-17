Rissa in discoteca a Caracas: 17 morti  

Almeno 17 persone, compresi 8 minori, sono morte in un locale di Caracas nel caos provocato dal lancio di un lacrimogeno durante una festa. Come riferiscono i media locali, una rissa nel club Los Cotorros è degenerata con il lancio di un lacrimogeno che ha scatenato il panico. Secondo il quotidiano El Nacional, alcune persone sarebbero morte per asfissia. Altre per i traumi riportati nel caos generale. Nel locale erano presenti circa 500 persone. La polizia ha effettuato 7 arresti.
