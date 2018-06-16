Gp Catalogna, Lorenzo in pole  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

E’ di Jorge Lorenzo la pole position del Gp di Catalogna nella classe MotoGp. Il pilota della Ducati gira in 1’38″680 precedendo il connazionale della Honda Marc Marquez (1’38″746) e il compagno di squadra Andrea Dovizioso (1’38″923). Quarto tempo per lo spagnolo Maverick Vinales (1’39″145) con la migliore delle Yamaha che si lascia alle spalle Andrea Iannone (1’39″148) con la Suzuki, Danilo Petrucci (1’39″178) con la Ducati Pramac e il compagno di squadra Valentino Rossi (1’39″266).  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.