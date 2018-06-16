Gp Catalogna, Lorenzo in pole  

E’ di Jorge Lorenzo la pole position del Gp di Catalogna nella classe MotoGp. Il pilota della Ducati gira in 1’38″680 precedendo il connazionale della Honda Marc Marquez (1’38″746) e il compagno di squadra Andrea Dovizioso (1’38″923). Quarto tempo per lo spagnolo Maverick Vinales (1’39″145) con la migliore delle Yamaha che si lascia alle spalle Andrea Iannone (1’39″148) con la Suzuki, Danilo Petrucci (1’39″178) con la Ducati Pramac e il compagno di squadra Valentino Rossi (1’39″266).
