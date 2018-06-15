Longo, Frosinone: “Vinciamo, abbiamo sofferto troppo”

“Domani il Frosinone vince perche’ ha sofferto troppo. Di conseguenza dopo una grande sofferenza ci deve essere un lieto fine. E che il sole torni a riapparire anche per noi. Io credo che la voglia di sovvertire questa situazione da parte di tutti puo’ fare la differenza”. Cosi’, in conferenza stampa, alla vigilia della finale di ritorno dei play-off di serie B, contro il Palermo, il tecnico dei ciociari, Moreno Longo.
“La formazione che ho in mente? Rispetto all’andata qualcosa di diverso lo faremo. Non dico pero’ cosa e come: e’ giusto che ognuno si giochi le proprie carte all’ultimo. Poco prima della partita di domani comunicheremo tutte le nostre decisioni”, ha aggiunto Longo. “Ripartire dal secondo tempo del Palermo? Credo che quello sia stato un elemento che puo’ essere preso in considerazione ma serve qualche cosa che faccia scattare nella testa di ragazzi la scintilla. Sappiamo che domani e’ una gara secca: contera’ quello che si riuscira’ a portare nel campo”, ha concluso l’allenatore del Frosinone. (ITALPRESS).
