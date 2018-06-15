Autogol al 94′, Iran batte Marocco  

L’Iran ha battuto 1-0 il Marocco nel match inaugurale del gruppo B dei mondiali di Russia 2018, disputato allo stadio di San Pietroburgo. A decidere il match l’autorete al 94′ dell’attaccante marocchino Aziz Bouhaddouz. Alle 20 sempre per il gruppo B in campo Spagna e Portogallo a Sochi.  

