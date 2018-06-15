Roma, incidente in moto: muore 20enne   

Una ragazza di 20 anni è morta in un incidente che ha coinvolto la moto sulla quale viaggiava sulla Cristoforo Colombo, direzione Ostia. Sul posto sono intervenuti gli agenti della Polizia Locale che stanno effettuando tutti gli accertamenti necessari per chiarire la dinamica dell’accaduto. Sul luogo dell’incidente è stato rinvenuto solo il motociclo della giovane che è deceduta una volta raggiunto l’ospedale Grassi.
