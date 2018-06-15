Esposito (Waidid): “Sì a offerta gratuita vaccino anti-meningococco ACWY”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Intervista a Susanna Esposito, docente di Pediatria all’università di Perugia e presidente dell’Associazione mondiale per le malattie infettive e i disordini immunologici (Waidid), su menigococchi e vaccinazioni.  

