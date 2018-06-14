SuperEnalotto, nessun 6. Jackpot a oltre 48 mln  

Nessun 6 al concorso di oggi del SuperEnalotto. Questa la combinazione vincente: 5-37-51-65-79-81. Jolly: 30. Superstar: 49. Alla prossima estrazione il jackpot a disposizione del 6 sarà di 48,4 milioni di euro.  

