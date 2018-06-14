La Settimana dei Fatti – Rotocalco n. 24 del 13 giugno 2018  

 Economia, nessun conflitto tra le generazioni; Al Foro Romano “Help the Ocean”, l’installazione di Maria Cristina Finucci contro l’inquinamento; Lia Levi con “Questa sera è già domani” vince il Premio Strega Giovani 2018; Note di energia con Enel nei parchi italiani. 

