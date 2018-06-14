Catania, uccise imprenditore, chiesta condanna per la compagna

Una pena di 16 anni e 8 mesi di reclusione per omicidio volontario premeditato, in qualità di mandante, per la donna B.B. di 44 anni, e una di 10 anni per un suo presunto complice, F.G.I., 50 anni, accusato di tentativo di omicidio. Sono le richieste formulate dal pm Marco Bisogni al processo a Catania per l’omicidio dell’imprenditore Santo Giuffrida, 60 anni, compagno della 44enne ucciso con un’iniezione letale. In un primo momento si ritenne che l’uomo fosse morto per infarto.
