Catania, uccise imprenditore, chiesta condanna per la compagna

Una pena di 16 anni e 8 mesi di  reclusione per omicidio volontario premeditato, in qualità di  mandante, per la donna B.B. di 44 anni, e una di 10 anni per un suo  presunto complice, F.G.I., 50 anni, accusato di tentativo di omicidio. Sono le richieste formulate dal pm Marco Bisogni al processo a Catania per l’omicidio dell’imprenditore Santo Giuffrida, 60 anni, compagno  della 44enne ucciso con un’iniezione letale. In un primo momento si  ritenne che l’uomo fosse morto per infarto.

