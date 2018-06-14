Marsala, donna trovata con 57 dosi di eroina, arrestata

I Carabinieri hanno tratto in arresto per detenzione ai fini di spaccio di sostanze stupefacenti, F. M.,44 anni, residente nel quartiere popolare di Sappusi. In casa della donna i militari dell’Arma hanno rinvenuto circa 65 grammi di eroina, divisi in 57 dosi. Lo stupefacente, gia’ confezionato, era pronto per essere immesso nel mercato illecito della droga e avrebbe procurato un guadagno di circa 800 euro. (ITALPRESS)
