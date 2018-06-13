Premio Strega 2018, ecco la cinquina  

Helena Janeczek con ‘La ragazza con la Leika’ (Guanda) con 256 voti, Marco Balzano con ‘Resto qui’ (Einaudi) con 243 preferenze , Sandra Petrignani con ‘La corsara. Ritratto di Natalia Ginzburg’ (Neri Pozza) con 200 voti, Lia Levi con ‘Questa sera è già domani’ (edizioni e/o), con 173 voti e Carlo D’Amicis con ‘Il Gioco’ con 151 voti sono i cinque scrittori finalisti scelti dai 660 votanti del Premio Strega che sono stati proclamati questa sera in casa Bellonci.
