“La nautica del futuro? Con barche a noleggio ma a lungo termine”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Dal successo del noleggio a lungo termine nel campo delle auto alle possibili applicazioni future della soluzione finanziaria anche al settore della nautica. Se n’è parlato al convegno Ucina Satec 2018 a Rapallo.  

