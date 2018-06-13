Borse europee caute in attesa banche centrali, Milano +0,44%  

Seduta all’insegna della cautela per le piazze finanziarie europee, in attesa delle decisioni della Federal Reserve questa sera negli Stati Uniti e della Banca Centrale Europea domani. Piazza Affari si segnala come la più tonica, con un rialzo dello 0,44%. Sul listino principale della borsa milanese corrono Stm, con un balzo di quattro punti percentuali, e Ferrari, che tocca il massimo storico a 122 euro per azione. Bene anche Campari e Poste Italiane. In difficoltà, invece, Saipem, Leonardo, Buzzi Unicem e Tim.
