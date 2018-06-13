Trapani, aggressione in carcere, ferito agente di Polizia penitenziaria

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un agente della polizia penitenziaria e’ stato ferito da un detenuto del carcere Cerulli di Trapani. Lo rende noto la Uilpa Polizia Penitenziaria. La vittima e’ un assistente capo coordinatore. Secondo quanto rende noto il segretario generale della Uilpa in Sicilia Gioacchino Veneziano “in questo momento il poliziotto si trova in ospedale per effettuare una TAC facciale in quanto la violenza e’ stata tale che e’ stato necessario l’intervento del pronto soccorso per ulteriori accertamenti”. (ITALPRESS)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.