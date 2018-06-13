Trapani, aggressione in carcere, ferito agente di Polizia penitenziaria

Un agente della polizia penitenziaria e’ stato ferito da un detenuto del carcere Cerulli di Trapani. Lo rende noto la Uilpa Polizia Penitenziaria. La vittima e’ un assistente capo coordinatore. Secondo quanto rende noto il segretario generale della Uilpa in Sicilia Gioacchino Veneziano “in questo momento il poliziotto si trova in ospedale per effettuare una TAC facciale in quanto la violenza e’ stata tale che e’ stato necessario l’intervento del pronto soccorso per ulteriori accertamenti”. (ITALPRESS)
