Delzio di Autostrade per l’Italia: ‘Sei in un Paese meraviglioso’ promuove le bellezze dei comuni italiani  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
11
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Francesco Delzio, Direttore Relazioni esterne, Affari Istituzionali e Marketing di Atlantia e Autostrade per l’Italia, spiega gli obiettivi del programma ‘Sei in un Paese meraviglioso’. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.