Dal notaio per separarsi, spara alla moglie e si uccide  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Si erano recati insieme dal notaio per redigere un atto per la separazione. Ma all’improvviso il marito ha tirato fuori una pistola e ha aperto il fuoco contro la moglie, uccidendola. Poi ha puntato l’arma contro di sé e si è tolto la vita. Il fatto è accaduto questa mattina a Udine, in pieno centro. Lo riporta l’edizione online di ‘Il Gazzettino – Udine’. 

