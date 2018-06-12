Rai, Salvini: “Alcuni Tg sembrano degli anni ’20-’30”  

“Alcuni tg Rai sembrano quelli degli anni ‘20 e ’30”. Così il ministro dell’Interno e vicepremier, Matteo Salvini, ospite a Otto e mezzo su La7. “C’è un’opera di disinformazione a reti quasi unificate che non ha precedenti nella storia – dice Salvini – I partiti non resteranno fuori ma faremo delle scelte equilibrate e intelligenti, a differenza di chi ci ha preceduti verranno ricercati merito e competenza”. 

