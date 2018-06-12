Scoppiano tre batterie a Saxa Rubra, salta segnale Rai  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“Per un grave e imprevedibile guasto tecnico che si è verificato questa sera con l’esplosione di tre batterie della centrale elettrica di Saxa Rubra, è saltato più volte il segnale di Rai1, Rai2 e Rai3. Sono in corso le verifiche per accertare cause e responsabilità”. Lo comunica la Rai in una nota in cui “si scusa con tutti i suoi telespettatori per il disservizio”. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.