Scoppiano tre batterie a Saxa Rubra, salta segnale Rai  

“Per un grave e imprevedibile guasto tecnico che si è verificato questa sera con l’esplosione di tre batterie della centrale elettrica di Saxa Rubra, è saltato più volte il segnale di Rai1, Rai2 e Rai3. Sono in corso le verifiche per accertare cause e responsabilità”. Lo comunica la Rai in una nota in cui “si scusa con tutti i suoi telespettatori per il disservizio”.
