Lecco, bimbo precipita da 4° piano: è grave  

Un bambino di 5 anni è precipitato dal quarto piano di una palazzina di Mandello del Lario, in provincia di Lecco. E’ accaduto poco dopo le 16,30. Sul posto sono intervenute automedica e mezzo di base e il piccolo è stato trasportato in elicottero a Bergamo in codice Rosso. Le sue condizioni sono gravissime.
