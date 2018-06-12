“La linea del governo italiano è vomitevole”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Le parole pesantissime pronunciate in un’intervista all’emittente francese ‘Public Sénat’ da Gabriel Attal, portavoce del partito del presidente francese Macron sulla decisione del governo italiano di chiudere i porti alle Ong e di non consentire lo sbarco in Italia dei migranti tratti in salvo dalla nave Aquarius  

