Immigrazione, sbarco “fantasma” nell’agrigentino, arrivano in 40

Gli agenti del commissariato di Palma di Montechiaro, nell’Agrigentino, hanno bloccato quaranta migranti, presumibilmente di nazionalita’ tunisina, che avevano gia’ raggiunto la terraferma. Tra loro, otto minori e diverse donne. I poliziotti, dopo averli intercettati e bloccati, hanno trasferito gli immigrati nella tensostruttura di Porto Empedocle. (ITALPRESS).

