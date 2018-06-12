Roma, visite mediche per Justin Kluivert  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
5
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Visite mediche in corso per Justin Kluivert a Villa Stuart. Arrivato ieri sera da Amsterdam, l’ormai ex attaccante dell’Ajax si sta sottoponendo ai test medici di rito prima di firmare il nuovo contratto con la Roma. Una ventina di tifosi lo hanno atteso all’esterno della clinica romana, provando a chiedergli selfie e autografi. Il costo dell’operazione si aggira intorno ai 20 milioni di euro, che la società giallorossa pagherà agli olandesi. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.