Roma, visite mediche per Justin Kluivert  

Visite mediche in corso per Justin Kluivert a Villa Stuart. Arrivato ieri sera da Amsterdam, l’ormai ex attaccante dell’Ajax si sta sottoponendo ai test medici di rito prima di firmare il nuovo contratto con la Roma. Una ventina di tifosi lo hanno atteso all’esterno della clinica romana, provando a chiedergli selfie e autografi. Il costo dell’operazione si aggira intorno ai 20 milioni di euro, che la società giallorossa pagherà agli olandesi.
